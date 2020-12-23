Motorola (MSI) & Telstra Enhance Tasmania's Public Safety

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has joined forces with a leading telecommunications company — Telstra Corporation Limited TLSYY — to revamp the mission-critical communications infrastructure for emergency responders in Tasmania. As part of the multi-year agreement, the Tasmanian government will capitalize on Motorola’s broadband push-to-talk (PTT) services and Telstra’s expertise on radio systems for an enhanced public safety network across the Australian state.



Markedly, the modernized network is anticipated to be operational for nearly 12 years. The latest move, which aims to aid essential services personnel with best-in-class public safety radio network upgrade, highlights Motorola’s commitment to mitigate operating risks while boosting productivity for seamless operations with greater efficiency. Interestingly, Motorola and Telstra had previously partnered to build Queensland’s wireless network as part of a 15-year managed services deal.



Recognized as Australia’s largest communications services provider, Telstra delivers nearly 18.8 million retail mobile services and 3.8 million retail fixed bundles with a diverse range of network solutions. The company has an augmented presence in more than 20 countries overseas and primarily caters to consumers, governments and connected businesses.



Telstra continues to reinforce its 5G capabilities to accelerate deployments while expanding its reach to nearly 75% of the population by the end of June 2021, on the virtue of Australia’s largest 5G network. Impressively, the company is also known for its pivotal role in mission critical communications. Its cost-effective managed radio solution is ideal for emergency service functions and large infrastructure projects. It not only minimizes capital investments but also streamlines day-to-day operations with utmost security, even in harsh environments.



Apart from Telstra’s radio expertise, Motorola’s broadband PTT services will be leveraged to design, operate and maintain Tasmania’s Government Radio Network (TasGRN) as part of the alliance. The PTT solution extends two-way radio to broadband communication and maximizes coverage with seamless connectivity. With more than 500 broadband PTT deployments globally, it offers interoperable communications to collaborate, irrespective of the network.



The advanced radio network will help TasGRN to upgrade its critical technology amid dynamic security landscape on the back of managed services. Notably, TasGRN is believed to be Telstra’s largest project in Tasmania. With the recent partnership, Motorola aims to strengthen its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola garners steady revenues from this niche market. The communications equipment maker expects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation as well as favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 10.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.2% in the past three months.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Telstra Corp. (TLSYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.