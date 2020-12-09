Motorola (MSI) Teams Up With Verizon to Boost Public Safety

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently inked an agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to introduce an innovative mission-critical push-to-talk solution for an interoperable broadband communication gateway for first responders. Dubbed Group First Response, the solution leverages Verizon’s LTE network to facilitate end users to communicate seamlessly via voice, data and video across various compatible devices, thereby augmenting public safety measures.



Based on 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards for mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) communication, Group First Response can be integrated with Motorola’s land mobile radio (LMR) systems to extend their coverage. The 3GPP standards are geared toward high quality network connectivity as well as secure radio access technologies for delivering mission-critical data. In addition to complementing LMR network capabilities through multimedia messaging and live video streaming, it further provides MCPTT functionality beyond LMR networks for faster and effective response by first responders.



The solution enables end users to form a secure group and communicative without any risk of data theft by utilizing features such as role-based logins, which are configured to give users the right features, contacts and talk groups based on different roles. Such an integrated multimedia communication system seems to be the call of the hour when the telecommunications network face increasing threats of data intrusion and cyber espionage.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment, and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augurs well for future growth.



Motorola expects to witness strong demand across LMR products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communication operations.



In addition, Motorola has embraced AI-powered facial recognition technology with the launch of Avigilon Control Center (ACC) 7.4 software for an easy-to-use AI-enabled user interface for enhanced safety measures in commercial enterprises. The company aims to capitalize on the increasing popularity of this technology to better secure commercial organizations with ‘appearance alert’ capability. The ACC software and connected Avigilon cameras seek to identify potential threats based on facial recognition technology to set alerts for security personnel for appropriate actions. This enables a more pro-active approach for perceived threat detection for better decision-making process. Motorola deems this ‘human in the loop’ approach as the cornerstone of its AI-enabled capabilities for effective compliance control mechanism.



The stock has gained 6.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 45.5%.





Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, and Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield delivered a positive earnings surprise of 44.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Sonim delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.