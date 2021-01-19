Motorola (MSI) Teams Up With PRP to Revamp Public Safety in Canada

In a dedicated effort to strengthen the public safety infrastructure, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently collaborated with Canada’s third largest municipal police service — Peel Regional Police (“PRP”). Notably, the policing services provider has been sharing an active working relationship with Motorola for quite some time now on the back of the latter’s integrated software technologies, such as LTE data communications and public safety radio.



As part of the recent deal, PRP will capitalize on Motorola’s avant-garde CommandCentral software, which will enhance the overall public safety ecosystem with centralized data access and render fast response times to mitigate operating risks. Markedly, the expanded partnership is expected to not only reinforce the long-standing relationship of both the organizations but also highlight PRP’s Innovation & Technology Command initiative through the accretive adoption of new-age technologies.



The Chicago, IL-based company’s CommandCentral platform helps the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) operators and emergency call handlers to mobilize information and streamline workflows with enhanced service and protection. Recognized for its leadership in public safety domain, Motorola’s CommandCentral has analyzed more than 38 million crimes in top 50 cities in the United States.



With successful deployment in 38 countries, the innovative public safety platform provides emergency call handling services, maximizes collaboration for safer incident resolutions and offers seamless broadband connectivity. Markedly, the mission critical end-to-end software solutions will improve the community safety of about 1.4 million residents in the Canadian cities of Mississauga and Brampton.



The platform will provide best-in-class emergency response offerings to PRP like PremierOne CAD, Vesta Next Generation 9-1-1, CommandCentral Aware and Avigilon cameras. The PremierOne CAD will help PRP personnel with real-time information to improve response time. It is a dynamic application that leverages its common services platform to compile and display accurate data specific to an agency’s workflow. VESTA 9-1-1 platform, a market leader in call handling services, supports real-time transcripts from 9-1-1 with a permission-based procedure, which can be monitored pervasively.



CommandCentral Aware integrates advanced data analytics, streaming video and other significant information into a single, intuitive interface to effectively support real-time operations. Meanwhile, Avigilon H5A cameras, equipped with next-gen video analytics technology, will enable PRP to focus on potentially critical events. With such state-of-the-art features, Motorola aims to streamline PRP’s public safety, identify risks and boost the mission-critical ecosystem of the company with greater agility.



Capitalizing on such technology collaborations, Motorola is likely to rake in a steady stream of recurring revenues. As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, the communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety while delivering on business outcomes and intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



Moving forward, the company expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. Its competitive position, healthy balance sheet and an attractive portfolio for large addressable market augur well for growth.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 27.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 37.9% in the past six months.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM. While Comtech sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Qualcomm and Sonim carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comtech delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average.



Sonim delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

