Motorola (MSI) Solutions Halve Misrouted 9-1-1 Calls in Utah

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has reduced misrouted 9-1-1 calls for public safety answering points (PSAPs) by about 50% in Utah, enabling faster response time for people in distress. Leveraging the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) i3-compliant 9-1-1 Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) call routing technology, the company has significantly improved emergency response to help save countless lives.



The NENA i3 standard defines how emergency IP-based 9-1-1 calls from originating service providers should be routed to determine the most appropriate PSAP to receive the call based on its location. It also determines how different NGCS networks must interconnect to allow NG 9-1-1 calls to be exchanged between the networks.

Motorola is among the pioneers to offer 9-1-1 call routing technology based on NENA i3 standards. Its NGCS call routing technology uses the wireless caller’s location to deliver the 9-1-1 call to the correct PSAP for prompt deployment of emergency local resources. It is faster than legacy methods that route the call based on the location of the wireless carrier tower that the caller is connected to, which often directs the call to a PSAP outside the caller’s area. This often leads to a delayed response as precious time is wasted in call waiting and subsequent transfer to the correct PSAP.



The interoperable, resilient next-generation 9-1-1 systems are being increasingly deployed across the nation for faster emergency support. For the record, Motorola’s next-generation 9-1-1 call routing is reportedly being deployed by several North American agencies serving more than 44.7 million people.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. This communications equipment maker intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



The stock has gained 31.1% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.3%.



