Motorola (MSI) Solutions Boost Japan Airport Communications

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it will deploy the TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) communication system in the Kansai International Airport in Japan in a major boost to the South East Asian country’s tourism and aviation sector. With this, the company has deployed this mission-critical communication network in five airports in Japan, following the successful integration of Narita, Naha, Haneda and Chubu international airports between 2016 and 2019.



TETRA caters to the personalized network demands of different industries, ranging from aviation to logistics to oil and gas. It offers global Land Mobile Radio open standard for digital trunked radio technology that allows public safety professionals to ensure reliable and instant communications in mission-critical and business-critical environments. It also keeps a check on voice and data traffic with best-in-class security features to curtail consumer data breaches.



The deployment of TETRA in the five major airports of Japan, which handled nearly 200 million domestic and international travelers annually before the pandemic, is widely expected to be a boon for passenger traffic and international cargo as the country reopens its borders to foreigners. It will enable effective management of critical airport functions, including security, operations and baggage handling.



Motorola has also deployed several two-way radios across these airport facilities for seamless communications with air traffic control, runway management, security, ground staff, bus transit services and commercial airlines. These communication systems serve as the backbone of the aviation sector with a coordinated set of activities to manage passenger flows, support on-time performance and maintain security, safety and customer satisfaction and are resilient against typhoons, snow storms and other natural catastrophes.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. This communications equipment maker intends to strengthen its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Courtesy of such coveted product offerings, the company’s shares have gained 0.9% on average in the past year against the industry’s decline of 14.1%.



Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



