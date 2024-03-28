Motorola (MSI) Solution Boosts Staff Security in ScotRail

Motorola Solutions MSI recently announced that ScotRail has opted to equip all its front-line staff with more than 1,000 VB400 body cameras. ScotRail, a nationalized entity of the Scottish Government, earlier pledged to invest 1.6 million euros to triple the number of body-worn cameras across its rail network. The campaign, launched in December 2023 in partnership with British Transport Police, aims to combat anti-social behavior and protect its staff on duty.



The VB400 body-worn cameras are known for their durability and are designed to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint with an intuitive recording function. Along with long battery life for full shift recording, its pre- and post-incident records document the vital context of incidents. Staff might not have a chance to initiate recording on time during rapidly escalating events. In those cases, the solution can capture 30 seconds of pre and post footage from the point at which the camera is activated.



In addition to that, the peer-assisted recording function captures the incident from multiple viewpoints. Videos are stored and organized with time, date and location details. Its encryption feature ensures the integrity of the video evidence. Additionally, the integrated GPS system effectively tracks team members, ensuring better coordination and situational awareness.



With this initiative, ScotRail’s management is prioritizing the safety of its passengers and employees. The company has already witnessed notable improvements in terms of decreasing reported incidents and increased staff morale and confidence. Motorola’s Body Worn cameras will serve as valuable tools for de-escalating situations and foster positive interaction among staff and passengers.



The use of body-worn cameras improves transparency and accountability, which can enhance trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. The solution is increasingly being deployed across the globe to boost the security of police officers. This year, Motorola has already secured a contract for 4,000 VB400 cameras from the Austrian Government.



Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products, and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth backed by a strong portfolio for a large addressable market.



The stock has gained 27.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 16.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Nokia Corporation NOK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.90%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 15.55%.



With the accelerated rollout of 5G technology, it is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. This augurs well for the long-term growth proposition of the company.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.