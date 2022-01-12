Motorola (MSI) Secures LMR Contract Expansion From US Navy

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has secured a $29 million contract extension from the U.S. Department of Defense to bolster mission-critical communications infrastructure among the first-responder community in the U.S. Navy. The deal reinforces its competitive position in the public safety ecosystem and extends the operations of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) network of the naval community.



The multi-year agreement was originally signed in January 2020. Per the contract, Motorola will be undertaking necessary steps for sustaining Naval Facilities Engineering Command Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Ashore mobile radio systems globally. The agreement involves state-of-the-art software upgrades and licenses, asset and configuration management and benchmark testing.



Showcasing its adaptability in both military and first responder markets, the Chicago-based company will leverage its much-acclaimed P25 trunked network to strengthen the deployment of LMR communication for easier access, enhanced coverage and stronger security in the Navy. Specifically designed for maintaining synchronized communication between public safety agencies and the Navy’s first responder services, the LMR network is aimed at providing assistance during emergencies like accidents, terrorist attacks, or natural calamities. It ensures secure collaboration between other federal, state and local agencies in the public safety domain for faster and effective responses.



Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, LMR products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Furthermore, Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 47% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.5%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



