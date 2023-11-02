Motorola (MSI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Motorola (MSI) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. EPS of $3.19 for the same period compares to $3.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Products and Systems Integration : $1.61 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Net sales- Software and Services : $944 million compared to the $936.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $944 million compared to the $936.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Net sales from products : $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Net sales from services : $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $967.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $967.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Operating income- Services- Non-GAAP : $321 million versus $307.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $321 million versus $307.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income- Products- Non-GAAP: $420 million compared to the $394.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Motorola have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.