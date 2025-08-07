Motorola (MSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Motorola (MSI) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.57, compared to $3.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.36, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Software and Services : $1.11 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Net Sales- Products and Systems Integration : $1.65 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $1.65 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Sales- LMR Communications- Products and Systems Integration : $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion.

: $1.36 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. Sales- Command Center- Software and Services : $237 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $231.58 million.

: $237 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $231.58 million. Sales- LMR Communications- Total : $2.01 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.01 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Sales- Video- Products and Systems Integration : $297 million compared to the $307.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $297 million compared to the $307.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales- Video- Software and Services : $226 million versus $214.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $226 million versus $214.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales- Video- Total : $523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $521.52 million.

: $523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $521.52 million. Net sales from services : $1.23 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change. Net sales from products : $1.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $1.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Sales- LMR Communications- Software and Services : $649 million versus $602.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $649 million versus $602.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings- Software and Services: $376 million versus $255.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Motorola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Motorola here>>>

Shares of Motorola have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.