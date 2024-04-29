Motorola (MSI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Motorola (MSI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Motorola metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Products and Systems Integration' should arrive at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Software and Services' stands at $940.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales from products' reaching $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales from services' of $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Services- Non-GAAP' at $262.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $286 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Products- Non-GAAP' will reach $325.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $246 million.



Over the past month, Motorola shares have recorded returns of -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

