Motorola (MSI) Partners Google Cloud for Advanced Security

Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI recently inked a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to address public safety and enterprise security issues. The collaboration aims to enhance the integration and analysis of safety and security data provided by Motorola’s cloud solutions.



Google Cloud is a suite of cloud computing services offered by Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, including a variety of products and solutions for computing, storage, databases, machine learning, networking, security and more. The platform is recognized for its global infrastructure, advanced data analytics capabilities and focus on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. With the help of Google Cloud’s robust infrastructure, Motorola aims to harness its assistive intelligence including delivery of highly accurate and reliable video content and upgraded mapping and AI capabilities.



The integration of these technologies is likely to address the increasing demand for cloud security solutions in real-time scenarios. The company will focus on providing leveraged capabilities across its rapidly growing cloud security solutions including, Avigilon Alta that specializes in video surveillance and security solutions for enterprises, irrespective of their size of operations. This is expected to give Motorola a competitive edge to meet increased demand for innovative and integrated security solutions.



The partnership aims to ensure scalability and flexibility in deploying safety and security solutions to meet the needs of various organizations and scenarios. With the integration of AI and computing technologies to enhance the real-time monitoring and response capabilities of safety and security systems, Motorola is likely to address potential security threats that business and organizations face in their day-to-day operations.



Moreover, the strategic collaboration with a tech giant like Google is expected to generate a steady income for MSI and potentially open new revenue streams in the long run. Motorola is likely to ink similar such contracts in the future to strengthen its position in the wireless equipment sector by elevating its technological capabilities and reliability.



The stock has gained 19% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 6.1%.



