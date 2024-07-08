Motorola (MSI) Opens R&D Facility in Ireland to Drive Innovation

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced the inauguration of a new research and development center in Cork, Ireland. Motorola already boasts a strong presence in the country. The company acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited in 2022 to strengthen its land mobile radio (LMR) communications portfolio and its worldwide Managed & Support Services business. Motorola currently provides its secure communications network to emergency services for Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service.



The latest R&D center at Cork's vibrant city center will house 200 highly skilled workers. The new facility will primarily focus on designing software for Motorola Solutions' LMR portfolio. Plans to expand into other technologies are also in the cards.



Motorola’s mission critical LMR technology is gaining solid traction due to its robust and secure communications capabilities, engineered to operate even in the most extreme environments. So far more than 13,000 LMR networks have been deployed by various government agencies and enterprises globally.



Motorola boasts a rich legacy of innovation; the launch of the first car radios in the 1930s and its role in Apollo missions are testaments of that heritage. Over the past decade, Motorola has invested more than $12 billion in R&D and acquisitions to develop a leading-edge and comprehensive safety and security portfolio. With LMR representing the foundational core, Motorola is at the forefront of developing communications, video security, artificial intelligence and command center technologies to address the diverse scale of safety and security challenges.



Motorola recently acquired Noggin, a global provider of critical event management software. Noggin’s product offerings facilitate effective communications and unified procedures during incidents, fostering enhanced collaboration and a more proactive approach to safety and security. The buyout has strengthened Motorola’s portfolio for emergency coordination solutions.



Management’s strong focus on innovations and expansion of technological capabilities combined with strategic buyouts will bolster its position in the industry. The company remains poised to benefit from strong commercial growth backed by a diversified portfolio for a large addressable market.



The stock has gained 31.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 45.9%.



