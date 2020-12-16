Motorola (MSI) Offers TETRA Radio Network to Energa-Operator

In a concerted effort to ensure consistent power supply in Poland, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has collaborated with Energa-Operator to assist the latter with its state-of-the-art radio communications system. Dubbed TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio), the independent and reliable critical communication system is widely adopted for its robust safety infrastructure that caters to the personalized network demands of different industries, ranging from logistics to oil and gas.



The Chicago, IL-based company and Energa-Operator have been sharing an active working relationship since 2015, wherein the latter has witnessed an accelerated expansion of its radio communication network across its base stations over the past years. Markedly, the partnership will not only reinforce the long-standing relationship of both companies but also underscore Motorola’s commitment to lessen operating risks and minimize the growing incidences of electric outage to boost productivity for Energa-Operator’s workforce with greater efficiency.



Recognized as one of the largest energy supplier companies based in Poland, Energa-Operator acts as an independent distribution system operator in the central and northern part of the European country. Covering nearly 24% of Poland’s landscape with resilient electricity supply, it has a distribution network that consists of power lines spanning more than 191,000 kilometers.



Notably, the integration of Motorola’s TETRA radio system will bolster Energa-Operator’s day-to-day operations and provide steady electric supply in critical situations, thereby benefiting 200,000 business and 2.9 million private customers. The Polish company’s network also boosts the offshore wind farms present in the Baltic Sea, where the TETRA communication system has the potential to support the workforce with a streamlined network infrastructure. The energy company, currently, has more than 145 base stations and intends to establish 20 additional stations by the end of next year.



Setting the ultimate benchmark for digital radio communications, Motorola’s TETRA comes as a boon to the frontline workers, especially at a time when the world is being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Markedly, this future-proof platform is a global Land Mobile Radio open standard for digital trunked radio technology that allows public safety professionals to ensure reliable and instant communications in mission critical and business critical environments. It also keeps check on voice and data traffic with best-in-class security features to curtail occurrences of consumer data breaches. Impressively, the project marks a significant milestone for Motorola with the largest TETRA deployments in a European utilities company.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola reaped a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It projects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation as well as favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 4.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 34.6% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Comtech pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2%, on average.

