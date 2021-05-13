Motorola (MSI) Offers In-Car Video Solutions to UK Frontline Agencies

Time and again Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has stood out in the industry with its technologically advanced solutions and accretive partnerships to reinforce the public safety infrastructure. In sync with this, the Chicago, IL-based company recently collaborated with BlueLight Commercial to deploy its integrated 4RE In-Car Video Solutions.



The initiative has been undertaken to improve road security and safety while assisting the U.K. police and other frontline agencies with utmost flexibility. Notably, the four-year single supplier framework contract to install the technology is part of the National Police Chiefs Council’s Roads Policing Strategy.



BlueLight Commercial is a U.K.-based company that partners with blue light organizations, public and private sector businesses to offer market insight, commercial intelligence, and effective processes and tools. As a matter of fact, blue light organizations are responsible for maintaining public safety while mitigating risks in the work field.



The organizations include federal and state police forces and civil defense forces, to name a few. Equipped with virtual teams of commercial specialists, it develops various policies for a steady operating framework, and makes the best use of public resources to create a social value, which can be reinvested into frontline services.



Markedly, Motorola’s 4RE In-Car Video Solution has been specifically designed to minimize road risks and enhance operational efficiency to deliver both security and flexibility in the most demanding environment.



The in-car video technology enables monitoring on a real-time basis and captures the footage of an emergency situation from multiple camera points to provide a live 360-degree view, thereby improving the cooperation between control room personnel and frontline officers. With an icon-driven user interface, the solution boasts transparency and helps police officers in effective decision-making to not only reduce the exponential crime rates but also ensure the overall safety of citizens. All these unique features make it an ideal offering for law enforcement.



Riding on healthy growth dynamics, Motorola is likely to rake in a steady stream of recurring revenues. As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, the communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety while delivering on business outcomes and intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem.



Moving forward, the company expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, the video security portfolio, services and software. Further, the comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. Its competitive position, healthy balance sheet and disciplined capital deployment augur well for the company in the long run.



