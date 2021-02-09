Motorola (MSI) Offers Enhanced NVR Capabilities for Security

Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI recently augmented the security capabilities of business enterprises by enriching its video security and analytics portfolio with the introduction of the Artificial Intelligence Network Video Recorder (AI NVR). This cloud-connected solution is likely to offer a comprehensive all-in-one cost-effective option for fulfilling the analytic, storage and cyber-security needs of enterprises.



The AI NVR combines the security features of traditional Avigilon NVRs with the video analytics and AI technologies to provide secure, reliable and scalable platforms for high-performance security solutions. It can be easily operated from remote locations, enabling users to even install software upgrade and download new applications through cloud.



This easy-to-deploy solution enables users to connect their existing video set-up with the AI NVR, without replacing the entire video security hardware, to harness the power of Avigilon advanced analytics. These include Avigilon Appearance Search Technology, which enhances forensic investigations by compiling robust video evidence, Object Detection and Classification, and No Face Mask Detection and Occupancy Counting that increases physical screening efforts with a contactless method of pre-screening people at access points. It also uses AI-powered video analytics to detect and track the ingress of people in an establishment.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



As one of the leading providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market, augurs well for growth.



The stock has lost 0.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 44.3%.





