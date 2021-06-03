Motorola (MSI) Innovative Cameras Deployed by Malta Police

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has announced the deployment of its VB400 body-worn cameras by the Malta Police Force for all frontline officers across the country.



The move is part of the Malta Police Force’s transformation strategy, which aims to modernize the police force and increase trust with the community it serves. Motorola’s next-generation video and cloud-based evidence management solutions are used by police agencies around the world.



The VB400 cameras have been adopted by frontline emergency teams. These include the National Police in France, Belgium Police, Romanian Police, Romanian Border Police and multiple police forces across the United Kingdom.



This five-year contract includes evidence management software to process captured video footage and the new Holster Aware feature which allows the camera to automatically start recording if a weapon is unholstered.



In combination with the VB400 cameras, the Holster Aware sensor detects if an officer removes their weapon from its holster and automatically activates the officer’s body-worn camera. This captures evidence and increases the efficiency of an agency’s workflow.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. It is benefiting from healthy demand for video security products and services, along with a diversified portfolio.



Motorola is focused on strengthening its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives and disciplined capital allocation.



Motorola’s shares have gained 21.8% in the past six months against 1.2% decline of the industry. This Chicago, IL-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



