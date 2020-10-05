Motorola (MSI) Enhances Public Safety With Citizen Input

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has introduced an innovative cloud-based service for mission critical environments — CommandCentral Citizen Input. This solution is part of Motorola’s avant-garde CommandCentral software suite, which has been designed to protect first responders and citizens for the enhancement of public safety infrastructure. The move underscores the Chicago, IL-based company’s commitment to mitigate operating risks and minimize the growing incidences of cyber-attacks, while streamlining workflows with operational efficiency and safety.



The CommandCentral Citizen Input is an industry-leading application that aids public-safety answering points (PSAPs) to combine data and improve the safety of critical personnel, even under stressful conditions. The solution is incorporated with VESTA 9-1-1 and CallWorks Call Station call handling platforms that facilitates flexible deployment of CommandCentral Citizen Input across the United States to render faster responses and enhance situational awareness. Apart from safeguarding the call handling investments, it enables citizens to send photographs and videos to the PSAP under permission-based and controlled procedures.



This managed subscription service authorizes the citizens to submit visual content with the help of a SMS. All records are then stored as evidences in CommandCentral Vault for ease of tracking. The latest entrant to the CommandCentral portfolio integrates vital elements of the public safety workflow to enhance decisions for day-to-day operations. Interestingly, Motorola had launched certain cloud-based emergency response offerings from its CommandCentral software suite in May 2020. These solutions were designed to aid emergency call handlers mobilize information and maximize collaboration for safer incident resolutions. The latest move is expected to significantly drive the mission-critical ecosystem of the company, while enhancing operations with proven public safety leadership.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has garnered a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It expects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



