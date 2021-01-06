Motorola (MSI) Enhances Cybersecurity Services for Public Safety

In a bid to curb the rising incidences of cyber threats, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced the inclusion of additional services to its cybersecurity services portfolio. The expansion is primarily aimed at safeguarding mission-critical operations of various public safety agencies and enterprises against malicious activities like data breaches.



The latest move comes as a boon, especially at a time when majority of the organizations are facing proliferating cases of social engineering attacks amid COVID-19 pandemic. Motorola’s decision to double down on investments in cybersecurity will not only defend public safety agencies from cyber scams but also protect their networks and assets on the back of a reliable and secured infrastructure.



As a forerunner in delivering best-in-class public safety systems for many years, Motorola’s cybersecurity services are preferred by various organizations to protect themselves from sophisticated cyber scams. Markedly, the services are aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) Cybersecurity Framework, which helps enterprises to detect and respond to cyber attacks in an efficient manner.



The cybersecurity services portfolio consists of four major offerings. First, being, advisory services, which encompasses NIST-aligned risk assessments and consulting. The portfolio also includes managed security services, which involve incident management, advanced threat detection and security monitoring to protect endpoints and cloud applications. Third service being cybersecurity training which involves incident response and risk management. Lastly, system recovery services are utilized for post-incident analysis while ensuring business continuity.



It is worth mentioning that Motorola’s cybersecurity services are supported by a 24x7 security operations center that staffs a team of experienced network security professionals. These experts are responsible for remotely monitoring the IT systems to detect cyber breaches effectively and apply countermeasures whenever necessary.



Notably, the extended portfolio will capitalize on recent acquisitions of Lunarline, a cybersecurity services company with expertise in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, and Delta Risk, a leading managed security services provider that will aid Motorola to pursue strategic investments and bolster product innovation with an augmented cybersecurity market globally. Driven by Motorola’s public safety leadership, the latest move is expected to significantly boost the mission-critical ecosystem of the company with greater agility.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, the Chicago, IL-based company garners a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety while delivering on business outcomes and intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



It expects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 3.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4% in the past three months.





