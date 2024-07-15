Motorola (MSI) Boosts Wisconsin Counties' Public Safety Network

Milwaukee and Waukesha counties have collaborated with Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI to enhance their public safety and emergency communication infrastructure by transitioning to the Wisconsin Public Safety Network (“WiPSN”). This tie-up aims to improve the reliability and interoperability of their radio systems, ensuring seamless communication for first responders.



The improved network will enhance emergency response times and provide a resilient communication backbone, essential for both major events and routine neighborhood activities. The microwave network design, featuring interconnected transmitters in redundant loops, ensures uninterrupted communication by automatically rerouting in case of a primary connection failure. This robust system eliminates the risk of a complete shutdown, guaranteeing continuous communication for emergency responders.



Motorola’s support through WiPSN ensures that first responders in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties have a reliable network to keep their communities safe. The elimination of physical infrastructure and immediate access to advancements provided by the company significantly enhances operational efficiency and responsiveness.



Since its launch in April, WiPSN has processed 4 million radio calls for more than 190 agencies in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Reliable radio communications are crucial for coordinating responses during emergencies, from daily operations to natural disasters, especially when other systems fail. The transition to WiPSN not only provides a dependable communication system but also offers increased independence and customization for both counties.



The collaboration between Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and Motorola to implement WiPSN represents a significant advancement in public safety communications. This partnership not only benefits the counties by providing a state-of-the-art communication system but also positions Motorola as a key player in enhancing public safety infrastructure, demonstrating its commitment to supporting first responders and community safety.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 33.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 45%.



