Motorola (MSI) Boosts Security Portfolio With IPVideo Buyout

Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI recently inked an agreement to acquire IPVideo for an undisclosed amount to augment its security offering portfolio. The acquisition has strengthened Motorola’s position in the market as one of the leading providers of security solutions for safer schools, hospitals, hotels and businesses.



Based in Bay Shore, NY, IPVideo has created a niche with its innovative HALO Smart Sensor, a multifunctional safety and security device with built-in vape detection and air quality monitoring, gunshot detection, abnormal noise and motion detection and emergency keyword detection. It helps to improve situational awareness and extend the perimeter of security while protecting privacy in areas where cameras and video security solutions are not suitable for use, such as restrooms, classrooms, hospital rooms and hotel rooms.



The buyout extends Motorola’s end-to-end physical security offering by integrating a non-video threat detection product into its safety and security ecosystem. The introduction of additional detection solutions is likely to help its customers better protect people, property and places from external threats and mitigate security risks.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 23.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10.2%.



