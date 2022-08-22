Motorola (MSI) Boosts NSW Collaboration With Contract Renewal

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has inked a five-year contract extension with New South Wales Telecommunications Authority to enhance the development of its Public Safety Network (PSN). The reliability of voice and data communication, which will enable first responders across the state to always be connected, will be enabled by the AUD $60 million ($41.9 million) contract.

Motorola’s suite of public safety services can be successfully used by the PSN, as it comprises public safety services, which encompass network lifecycle upgrades alongside 24x7 cybersecurity. It also helps keep the critical technology used in missions up-to-date and secure, and enables seamless performance.

NSW Telco Authority considers PSN the most vital and crucial communications network in New South Wales, closest to Australia’s triple-zone emergency hotline. The network has provided New South Wales agencies with important communication during various situations of emergency, such as providing rescue and emergency efforts during the latest devastating floods, the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20 and other natural calamities. With a wide span of 324,000 square kilometers, it is one of the largest emergency communication networks in the world. Therefore, its enhancement is a vital responsibility bestowed onto Motorola.



The successful integration of CommandCentral Aware software alongside Motorola’s Avigilon Blue-its cloud video security platform has provided public safety agencies to monitor video feeds and camera networks more efficiently with the help of the latest offerings of software-as-a-service.

Motorola’s upgrade will enable NSW Telco Authority with the adaptability to carry out next-generation technologies over time. This will be done by extending the reach of interoperable land mobile radio (LMR) communications to a large userbase with the help of cellular networks and also introduction of converged communication devices. Software upgrades will further enhance the network’s location, vehicle, and personnel protection capabilities.

The stock has gained 5.9% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.9%. Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

