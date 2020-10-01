Motorola (MSI) Boosts Colombia's Industries With WAVE PTX

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently introduced the two-way radio communications platform — WAVE PTX — in Colombia. Apparently, this one-stop solution is believed to be an ideal communications solution for on-the-go-workforce. The product comes as a boon for new-age organizations that aim to modernize business operations while enabling employees to enjoy the benefits of push-to-talk (PTT) communications with augmented network capabilities.



Originally launched in July 2020, Motorola’s WAVE PTX solution is a subscription-based group communication service. With flexible deployment options, the innovative solution eliminates barriers between devices and networks to deliver productive outcomes in critical situations. Markedly, it empowers enterprises to better align with their business needs and extends workgroup communication capabilities with an enhanced Wi-Fi and broadband coverage. The communication service also caters to a variety of other industries. Some of them are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, hospitality, retail and security services.



Apart from voice communications services, this carrier-independent multimedia platform supports video streaming on a real-time basis at the push-of-a-button. The solution will enable the employees of Colombian organizations to seamlessly exchange documents, images and maps with location tracking, incoming call identification and Bluetooth functionalities. With such radio integration capabilities, the PTT communications platform maximizes efficiency and collaboration with single-button operations and offers critical safety features with crisp and clear audio in an economical manner.



Markedly, the TLK100 and TLK150 models, which are an integral part of the WAVE PTX offering, are currently ready for deployment in Colombia. Given the COVID-19 situation, remote and virtual work facilities are the call of the hour and Motorola’s offering serves the purpose efficiently. It will not only enhance the productivity of multiple Colombian industries but also connect different work teams via single communications platform.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola boasts a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to strengthen position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. Owing to its competitive position, it is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives along with disciplined capital deployment. Few months back, the company had clinched contracts from major service providers — Telia and SFR — to implement mission-critical PTT solution in Sweden and France, respectively. With the latest expansion of WAVE PTX in Colombia, Motorola is likely to augment its communications portfolio for a large addressable market, which augurs well for growth.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 16.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.6% in the past three months.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Qualys, Inc. QLYS, Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM and Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Qualys delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 126.4%, on average.



Ceragon has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.