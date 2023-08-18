Motorola (MSI) Body-Worn Cameras to Secure Germany's Police

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently won a prime contract for an undisclosed amount from the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, to provide VB400 body-worn cameras for the safety and security of its police officers. With the deployment of these body-worn cameras in the City of Stendal Police Inspectorate and the police academy in Aschersleben, the government aims to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations with video-documented evidence.



The VB400 body-worn cameras are known for their ruggedness and are built to withstand adverse temperature conditions. Designed to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint with an intuitive recording function, it delivers transparency with an extended battery life of up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be easily activated by the wearer, combining Bluetooth sensors with peer-assisted recording. In addition to live streaming facilities for enhanced situational awareness, the integration with Bluetooth sensors and beacons facilitates the automated recording functionality.



Motorola’s VideoManager evidence management software further helps to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video. The company will provide round-the-clock technical and maintenance support for an extra layer of operational visibility and enhance transparency and protection for road travelers. The body-worn cameras will enable the police officers to record audio and video events during patrols for effective security surveillance. By virtue of the service level agreement, Motorola will manage all software, hardware, repair and replacement services for the public safety organizations in Germany, thereby eliminating the requirement of any upfront capital investment for this video solution as-a-service by the latter. The local government further intends to roll out these cameras for all operational frontline teams in Saxony-Anhalt to improve efficiency and collaboration across security personnel.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 9.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 23.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



