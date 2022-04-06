Motorola (MSI) Body-Worn Cameras to Secure England's Roads

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently secured a prime contract for an undisclosed amount from National Highways to provide VB400 body-worn cameras for the safety and security of employees and passengers across the strategic road network of England. With road journeys gradually picking up pace, the contract will offer the requisite wherewithal to the government firm that operates and maintains 4,300 miles of motorway and major roads in England 24/7 to ensure safer and smoother drives.



The VB400 body-worn cameras are known for their ruggedness and are built to withstand adverse temperature conditions to support the rigors of the job. Designed to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint with an intuitive recording function, it delivers transparency with an extended battery life of up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be easily activated by the wearer, combining Bluetooth sensors with peer-assisted recording. In addition to live streaming facilities for enhanced situational awareness, the integration with Bluetooth sensors and beacons facilitates automated recording functionality.



Motorola’s VideoManager evidence management software further helps to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video. The company will provide round-the-clock technical and maintenance support for an extra layer of operational visibility and enhance transparency and protection for road travelers. The body-worn cameras will enable National Highways’ traffic officers to record audio and video events during patrols for effective security surveillance. By virtue of the service level agreement, Motorola will manage all software, hardware, repair and replacement services for National Highways, thereby eliminating the requirement of any upfront capital investment for this video solution as-a-service by the latter.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 25.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a solid pick within the industry. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 58%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 11.6%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 68.8% since April 2021. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.



Knowles Corporation KN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is a key pick for investors in the broader industry classification. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10% and delivered a modest earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 16.8% since April 2021.



The transformation from an acoustic component supplier to an audio solutions provider has enabled Knowles to migrate to higher-value solutions and increase content per device. This, in turn, has empowered the company to capitalize on the positive macro trends in audio and edge processing solutions.



KVH Industries, Inc. KVHI is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Despite global supply chain disruptions, KVH Industries is driving growth and margin expansion through new product introduction and subscriber migration to High-Throughput Satellites. The company aims to make decisive inroads into the still-nascent autonomous transportation markets with a strong balance sheet and zero debt. If KVH Industries manages to effectively mitigate supply chain woes, there could be room for cash flow expansion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.