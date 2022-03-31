Motorola (MSI) Body-Worn Cameras to Boost Brazil's Rail Safety

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently secured a prime contract for an undisclosed amount from MetrôRio to provide VB400 body-worn cameras for the safety and security of employees and passengers across the rail network of Brazil. With train travel gradually picking up pace, the contract will offer the requisite wherewithal to the rapid transit network operator that boasts an average footfall of 510,000 passengers across 41 stations each day to ensure better passenger and employee security against any untoward incident.



The VB400 body-worn cameras are known for their ruggedness and are built to withstand adverse temperature conditions to support the rigors of the job. Designed to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint with an intuitive recording function, it delivers transparency with an extended battery life of up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be securely assigned using an employee’s ID badge at the beginning of a shift and is easily activated by the wearer, combining Bluetooth sensors with peer-assisted recording. In addition to live streaming facilities for enhanced situational awareness, the integration with Bluetooth sensors and beacons facilitates automated recording functionality.



Motorola will also offer its VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video as part of MetrôRio’s everyday workflows. The company will provide round-the-clock technical and maintenance support to equip the railway employees with an extra layer of operational visibility, enhancing transparency and protection for passengers and railway staff across its 58-kilometer rail network. The body-worn cameras will enable MetrôRio’s security team to record both audio and video events inside metro stations and during onboard patrols for effective security surveillance. By virtue of the service level agreement, Motorola will manage all software, hardware, repair and replacement services for MetrôRio, thereby eliminating the requirement of any upfront capital investment for this video solution as-a-service by the latter.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position and an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market augur well for long-term growth.



The stock has gained 27.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.4%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

