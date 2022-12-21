Motorola (MSI) Avigilon Video Solution Gets JITC Certification

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has secured the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency for its Avigilon video security solutions. The accreditation validates the quality of its video security products and strengthens its leading position in the market.



Based on rigorous interoperability testing from a JITC lab approved by the Department of Defense, the risk-based test and evaluation ensure that the certified products adhere to high-quality information technology standards that are interoperable and support mission-critical needs.



Motorola’s Federal Information Processing Standards-compliant video security and physical access control systems offer an end-to-end unified solution that meets the stringent privacy and security standards of the federal government. Leveraging real-time video analytics to increase the productivity of security personnel, the products facilitate effective monitoring to combat attention fatigue and resource constraints. This helps to secure people, assets and facilities spanning large perimeters of sensitive and high-security areas.



As one of the top providers of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. This communications equipment maker intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



Moving forward, Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



The stock has lost 3.3% over the past year, while the industry has declined 31.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



