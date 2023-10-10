Motorola (MSI) Augments Lithuanian Police Security With M500

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that Lithuanian police have opted to deploy the M500 in-car video system to augment the situational awareness and safety of their officials. Motorola has established itself as the leading technology provider for public safety organizations in Lithuania and this deal signifies the continuation of this long-standing business relationship that spans over a decade.



The M500 in-car system, integrated with AI, is a significant step toward the advancement of real-time awareness. Its mission-critical design offers extreme durability and tamper-proof features, built to withstand tough conditions. The system incorporates industry-leading video technology with sharp sensors that enhance the clarity of vision, both during the day and night, as well as inside and outside of the vehicle. With embedded intelligence at its core, the solution constantly assesses its surroundings, enabling officers to respond swiftly to potential threats.



The M500’s automatic number plate recognition feature accurately informs officers what is in the vicinity, even before they step out of the vehicle. The backseat occupancy detection feature starts recording whenever a person is detected in the rear seat, improving the safety of the suspects. The highly resilient solution comes with an intuitive user interface that makes it easy to operate in adverse conditions and also amplifies the capabilities of the existing mission-critical technologies.



Motorola will also offer VB400 body-worn cameras with built-in connectivity and full HD video recording capability. Lithuania has already equipped its national police and border guard personnel with over 2,500 body-worn cameras. Motorola’s VB400 body-worn cameras are increasingly being deployed across the globe to boost the security of police officers. The use of body-worn cameras improves transparency and accountability, which can foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. Advanced features of VB400, combined with its Pronto mobile digital policing platform, significantly improve real-time communication and collaboration, enhance the decision-making process and streamline the workflow.



Additionally, the solution suite also offers VideoManager, a highly configurable evidence management solution. It effectively prepares, processes and shares high-quality video footage from in-car video technology and the suite of body-worn cameras. These advance features not only boost officer’s safety but also help in post-incident investigations.



The law enforcement officers often face inherent risks owing to numerous unpredictable and potentially dangerous situations in this line of work. Advanced video security technology can play a vital role in this context, serving various use cases such as evidence collection, enhanced situation awareness, training, accountability and checking on officers’ behavior during a particular incident. Motorola’s diligent strategies in this regard are allowing it to strengthen its portfolio, solidify its presence in the market and pave the way for further business expansion.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The stock has gained 27.7% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.