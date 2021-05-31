Motorola (MSI) & Anterix Boosts Connectivity of US Utilities

In a concerted effort to streamline the communications infrastructure of the utility sector, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently inked an agreement with Anterix Inc. ATEX. As part of the collaboration, both the entities will be responsible for helping utilities and other critical-infrastructure companies to capitalize on private LTE networks. The private LTE networks will be deployed and be operational on Anterix’s licensed 900 MHz spectrum.



Markedly, the recent partnership is built on Motorola’s Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure platform, which was announced last year. The announcement was further supported by a regulatory proceeding by the Federal Communications Commission to enable broadband deployment in the 900 MHz band, driven by enhanced network capacity. At a time when utilities are accelerating their efforts to revamp and secure the electric grid on the back of a reliable private broadband system, the alliance comes as a major boon.



Based in Woodland Park, NJ, Anterix caters to critical infrastructure industries such as logistics and energy with best-in-class broadband infrastructure and is touted as the largest holder of licensed 900MHz spectrum in the United States. It collaborates with several tech innovators to address the end-to-end connectivity requirements of today’s utilities with high-quality voice, data and video services. Motorola is one such innovator. In fact, it is a charter member of Anterix Active Ecosystem Program that aims to support Anterix customers with private wireless broadband connectivity on low-band, licensed 900 MHz spectrum.



Driven by such strategies, Motorola’s Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure solution makes it the sole technology provider that blends LTE service in the 900 MHz and CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) spectrums to provide utilities with superior bandwidth and technical flexibility. The key components of this unique offering include LXN 7900 radio access network, Critical Connect, EDG 4200 Smart Gateway and Nitro CBRS LTE network. These elements are crucial in boosting interoperable mission-critical private networks, supported by augmented coverage.



Interestingly, Motorola and Anterix have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. In fact, the entities have teamed up to facilitate Xcel Energy with the modernization of its grid and day-to-day operations on the back of a robust private LTE network. With Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum, the network is being developed by Motorola to enhance the broadband communications for enhanced grid intelligence and security. Notably, the private LTE network will be deployed at two Xcel Energy locations in Minneapolis. These focused efforts are likely to not only minimize the deployment costs of private wireless broadband platform but also highlight the evolving landscape of the entire utility industry with future-proof connectivity solutions.



Riding on healthy growth dynamics, Motorola is likely to rake in a steady stream of recurring revenues. As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, the Chicago, IL-based communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety while delivering on business outcomes and intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem.



Moving forward, the company expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, the video security portfolio, services and software. Further, the comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. Its competitive position, healthy balance sheet and disciplined capital deployment augur well for the company in the long run.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 47.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 52.4% in the past year.



