Motorola (MSI) Acquires TETRA Ireland for Undisclosed Amount

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has acquired TETRA Ireland Communications Limited, Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service provider, for an undisclosed amount.



TETRA Ireland offers voice and data land mobile radio (LMR) communications to first responders and frontline workers from national security and enforcement agencies, health and emergency services and state utilities. The network is powered by Motorola’s TETRA digital radio technology.



The acquisition underscores Motorola’s plan to expand its Managed & Support Services business globally. Motorola aims to continue providing interoperable communications for Ireland’s emergency and public service agencies.



The Chicago, IL-based company operates networks and security operations centers worldwide. It helps customers to work more effectively across industries. It is likely to benefit from organic growth and acquisitions by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The company is witnessing healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services, while the demand for professional and commercial radio is also on the rise.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market.



The stock has gained 23.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%.



The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid order trends, holistic growth initiatives and disciplined capital deployment.



