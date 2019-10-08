Motorola Enhances Security Portfolio With Product Launches

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI enhanced its security solutions portfolio with new product launches. These are the Avigilon video for radio site security and the KVL 5000 key variable loader for secure communications. The products will facilitate the company to keep networks secure against cybersecurity threats through customized risk assessments and round-the-clock security monitoring.



Leveraging Avigilon cameras, the new radio site video service will help secure remote sites from theft, vandalism or environmental impact such as high-water levels. The security solution will enable site owners and operators to record activities in and around the site. The product is expected to be available by the end of 2019.



The KVL 5000 features a hand-held device with an intuitive touch-screen interface. This allows users to quickly and securely generate, transport and load encryption keys into communication products. The seamless feature will enable public safety agencies to secure communications.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker aims to reinforce its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The company is likely to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position together with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market augurs well for future growth.



In the last earnings report, the company’s net sales were $1,860 million compared with $1,760 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by growth in both the segments (i.e. Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software) with solid performance in the Americas.



While organic growth was 4%, acquisitions contributed $33 million to incremental revenues. Region wise, revenues improved 11% in the Americas to $1,347 million supported by broad base growth across all platforms. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.7%.



Other prominent players in the industry include PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL.



