Motorola Enhances Public Safety With PremierOne Cloud Launch

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently unveiled an innovative cloud-based solution to operate in mission-critical environments — PremierOne Cloud suite. Specifically designed to ensure the continuity of public safety operations, the solution is an integral component of Motorola’s CommandCentral software platform.



Markedly, this avant-garde service assists first responders, records specialists and other public safety agencies to seamlessly connect with customers on the back of faster response times. This, in turn, leads to the enhancement of the overall public safety infrastructure. The latest move underscores the Chicago, IL-based company’s commitment to mitigate operating risks with enhanced incident outcomes.



It is worth mentioning that PremierOne Cloud is an industry-leading portfolio that encompasses three major components — PremierOne Cloud Computer-Aided Dispatch, PremierOne Mobile and PremierOne Cloud Records. This integrated cloud-native application is mainly known for streamlining workflows, which simplifies day-to-day operations with greater efficiency. Equipped with a future-proof technology, the cutting-edge platform combines information in the cloud on the back of seamless data sharing and management.



Impressively, more than 1,500 agencies bank on this next-gen platform for collaboration purposes. It works in conjunction with Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Azure Government to augment connectivity, while facilitating U.S. government customers with breakthrough mission-critical cloud innovations.



Apart from offering a revamped connectivity infrastructure, PremierOne Cloud avoids the hassle of maintaining a traditional on-premises system and accelerates the entire deployment process with utmost ease. This cost-effective solution is equipped with a predictable pricing mechanism that eliminates the need for redundant capital investments, thereby making it an ideal solution for public safety agencies.



Further, it manages operations and undertakes encryption measures on the back of an efficient threat intelligence system. This functionality comes as a boon, especially at a time when majority of customers are bearing the brunt of growing incidences of cyber-attacks. Interestingly, Motorola had launched certain cloud-based emergency response offerings from its CommandCentral software suite in May 2020. These solutions aid emergency call handlers to mobilize information for safer incident resolutions. Driven by Motorola’s public safety leadership, the launch is expected to significantly boost the mission-critical ecosystem of the company with greater agility.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola garners a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



It expects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has lost 2.3% against the industry’s growth of 23.3% in the past year.





Some prominent players in the broader industry are Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Corning Incorporated GLW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Viasat delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 361.3%, on average.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.