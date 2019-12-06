Motorola Enhances Pronto Mobile Solution for Police Force

In an effort to augment mobile workflows, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has incorporated a number of enhancements to its Pronto digital policing application software. Remarkably, Pronto and its suite of applications deliver comprehensive mobile information solutions to the police and criminal justice. It streamlines different business processes from time consuming and resource intensive systems into an efficient and interconnected solution.



Moving ahead, the first enhancement incorporates Motorola’s Edesix body-worn cameras into Pronto through its digital evidence management system — CommandCentral Vault. Body-worn video allows police forces to capture high-quality evidence which can help the criminal justice system in securing convictions while providing greater transparency.



In September, Motorola announced the integration of its CommandCentral Aware software with Avigilon Blue, its cloud video security platform. The combination helps to make video from private enterprises more accessible to first responders, expanding coverage of city security infrastructure and eventually creating safer communities.



By bolstering CommandCentral Aware with video and alarms from the Avigilon Blue platform, Motorola is helping to enhance public-private partnerships, an approach to reduce crime through collaboration between citizens and public safety agencies.



GPS-enabled cameras capture location data and automatically sync with recorded details on the Pronto device. The integration helps record incidents directly in the command center to ensure frontline officers get the right support and response from their colleagues.



The second enhancement implies a successful experiment that provides officers access to drivers’ license images with Motorola’s Pronto solution. With these state-of-the-art solutions, frontline officers can significantly improve decision making and manage evidence.



Motorola, which is considered to be a global leader in mission-critical communications, is likely to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, augurs well for future growth.



In the last earnings report, the company’s net sales were $1,994 million compared with $1,862 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by growth in both the segments (i.e. Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software), reflecting solid performance in the Americas.



Motorola has long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.5%. Driven by strong business trends, including the value of its unique public safety ecosystem, the stock has gained 39.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.6% year to date.







The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 0.4% upward over the past 60 days. The company topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 6.7%.



Motorola currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry include Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Qualcomm has long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%.



Ubiquiti has long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



PCTEL surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 150.6%.



