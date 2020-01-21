Motorola Displays Innovative Safety Solutions at Intersec

Equipping agencies to better address the challenges posed by urbanization, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI unveiled its market-leading mission-critical ecosystem at Intersec in Dubai. The communications gear maker provides retail customers and public safety organizations with suitable solutions to help them augment operational efficiency and safety.



Chicago, IL-based Motorola offered a preview of the latest addition to its video security portfolio — Avigilon H5M outdoor dome camera. Markedly, H5M camera is cost-effective and addresses a wide variety of security needs. The company featured its extended portfolio of body-worn camera solutions, VideoTag VT-50, VideoBadge VB-320 and VideoBadge VB-400. It introduced an in-vehicle video camera systems and evidence management software.



The company presented its portfolio of video security and analytics solutions. This includes the Avigilon H5A camera line; latest version of the Avigilon Control Center software; Avigilon License Plate Recognition; and Avigilon Access Control Manager. Motorola’s Command Center Software Suite helps to organize increasing data volumes from various sources and streamline workflows. Its portfolio of broadband push-to-talk solutions offers seamless interoperability between users on land mobile radio systems and 5G, 4G and 3G cellular networks.



Motorola expects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s net sales were $1,994 million compared with $1,862 million in the year-ago quarter. The performance was driven by growth in both the segments (i.e. Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software). It is well positioned to sustain its momentum in 2020 with strong demand across its portfolio and order backlog.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.5%. Backed by compelling business trends, including the value of its unique public safety ecosystem, the stock has gained 53.9% compared with 30.3% growth recorded by the industry in the past year.









The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 0.4% upward over the past 90 days to $7.80. The company topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the beat being 6.7%, on average.



Motorola currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



