Motorola Boosts Emergency Services With CommandCentral Suite

Reinforcing its low-latency data communication infrastructure, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has launched the latest cloud-based emergency response offerings from its CommandCentral software portfolio. These solutions are known for enhancing the public safety communications infrastructure with utmost operational efficiency and safety. Markedly, the latest move is expected to significantly boost the mission-critical ecosystem of the company and render fast response times to mitigate operating risks.



The Chicago, IL-based company’s much-acclaimed CommandCentral platform helps the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) operators and emergency call handlers mobilise information and streamline workflows with enhanced service and protection. Recognized for its leadership in public safety domain, Motorola’s CommandCentral has analyzed more than 38 million crimes in top 50 cities throughout the United States. With its successful deployment in 38 countries, the innovative public safety platform provides emergency call handling services, maximizes collaboration for safer incident resolutions and keeps everyone connected at all times through its seamless broadband connectivity.



Notably, it has rolled out three new cloud-based products — PremierOneCloud CAD, CommandCentral 9-1-1 Smart Transcription and CommandCentral 9-1-1 Citizen Input — from its CommandCentral Software portfolio. The solutions have been specifically designed to enable the emergency call handlers to maintain authenticity of information in a secure government cloud environment, thereby reinforcing a dynamic and flexible work environment. Impressively, these solutions will be powered by Motorola’s VESTA 9-1-1 platform, which is a market leader in call handling services. With its cloud functionality, VESTA 9-1-1 platform supports real-time transcripts from 9-1-1 with a permission-based procedure, which can be monitored pervasively.



Equipped with situational intelligence and analytics, PremierOneCloud CAD provides real-time information to the first responders and helps agencies improve response times. It is a dynamic application that leverages its common services platform to compile and display accurate data specific to an agency’s workflow. CommandCentral 9-1-1 Smart Transcription is a cloud-based service that enables supervisors to monitor 9-1-1 transcripts on a real-time basis and verifies caller information to minimize the risks of cyber-attacks. Meanwhile, CommandCentral 9-1-1 Citizen Input is a cloud-based service that enables citizens to send video and recordings to the Public Safety Answering Point in a controlled and permission-based procedure. With such state-of-the-art product line, Motorola aims to significantly improve collaboration among security personnel, identify risks and enable faster incident response.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has garnered a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It projects robust demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, which ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. The company is poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital allocation, and favorable macroeconomic climate. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable market, bodes well.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. Despite the compelling business trends, including the value of its unique public safety ecosystem, the stock has lost 9.2% compared with the 3.7% decline recorded by the industry in the past year.





