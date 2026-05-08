Motorola Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Strong Top-Line Growth

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported a 7% year-over-year increase in revenues, driven by strong demand for its software, video security and mission-critical network (MCN) solutions. Record orders and a strong backlog position reflect healthy demand across public safety and security markets.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $366 million or $2.18 per share compared with $430 million or $2.53 per share in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in GAAP earnings was primarily due to higher costs and operating expenses.



Non-GAAP net income was $566 million or $3.37 per share compared with $540 million or $3.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Net sales in the quarter rose to $2.71 billion from $2.53 billion in the year-ago quarter, backed by solid growth in the Software and Services segment and strong orders across the portfolio. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $2.7 billion.



Net sales from North America totaled $1.86 billion, up from $1.85 billion in the year-ago quarter. International revenues increased to $857 million from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $676 million.

Segmental Performance

Net sales from Products and Systems Integration increased to $1.56 billion from $1.55 billion. The segment’s backlog rose $255 million to $3.9 billion, primarily due to strong demand in Video and MCN.



Net sales from Software and Services were up 18% to $1.16 billion. The segment’s backlog increased $1.3 billion to $11.8 billion, led by strong demand across command center, MCN and video security services and favorable foreign currency impacts.

Other Quarterly Details

Non-GAAP operating earnings were up to $781 million from $716 million, with respective margins 28.8% and 28.3%. The company ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $15.7 billion, up $1.6 billion year over year, driven by record orders.



Non-GAAP operating earnings for Products and Systems Integration decreased to $386 million from $434 million for a margin of 24.8%, down from 28.1%. Non-GAAP operating earnings for Software and Services were $395 million, up from $282 million, for a non-GAAP operating margin of 34.2%, up from 28.7%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Motorola generated $451 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $510 million a year ago. Free cash flow in the first quarter was $389 million. The company repurchased $118 million worth of stock during the quarter. As of April 4, 2026, MSI had $886 million of cash and cash equivalents with $8.42 billion of long-term debt.

Outlook

For second-quarter 2026, Motorola expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $3.82 to $3.88 on year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 8.5%. Non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be around 23%.



For 2026, Motorola currently expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $16.87-$16.99 per share on revenues of approximately $12.8 billion compared with earlier expected figures.

Zacks Rank

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.33 per share, suggesting growth of 37.06% from the year-ago reported figure.



Keysight has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.45%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.58% in the last four reported quarters.



Workday, Inc. WDAY is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on May 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.49 per share, implying growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Workday has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.16%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.53% in the last four reported quarters.



Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.88 per share, implying growth of 55.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Analog Devices has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 21.89%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.11% in the last four reported quarters.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.