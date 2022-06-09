Motorcycling-'Thriller' Miller moves to KTM MotoGP team from Ducati

Australian Jack Miller will leave Ducati and race for the KTM factory team in MotoGP next season after they announced a two-year deal on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will join South African Brad Binder at the Red Bull-backed outfit, replacing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.

Miller was Moto3 championship runner-up with KTM in 2014 and has more than a decade of grand prix experience including three wins in the top category.

The Queenslander last year won in Jerez and Le Mans to become the first Australian back-to-back race winner in MotoGP since double world champion Casey Stoner in 2012. He finished the season fourth overall.

