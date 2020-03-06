Motorcycling-Spanish rider dies in Hispania Rally road accident

March 6 (Reuters) - Spanish motorcycle rider Alberto Martinez died in a road accident before Thursday's third stage of the Hispania Rally, organisers said.
"As a result of the fatal outcome, Stage Three was cancelled," they added in a statement on Friday.
El Mundo said the 42-year-old Basque collided with a car that had broken down on the road three km into a non-competitive section in the southern Spanish province of Granada.
(Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)
