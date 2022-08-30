Motorcycling-Spaniard Mir joins Repsol Honda on two-year contract

Spaniard Joan Mir will ride for Repsol Honda alongside Marc Marquez after signing a two-year contract, the MotoGP team said on Tuesday.

Mir switched team following Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP at the end of the season due to financial reasons, which prompted fellow Spaniard Alex Rins to join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023.

"Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir," the team said in a statement.

Honda described Mir as a "world champion-level talent" from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.

Alongside two world titles, the 24-year-old Mir has won 12 grands prix and claimed 33 podium places.

