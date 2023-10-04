Motorcycling-Six times MotoGP champion Marquez to leave Honda

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Six times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will leave Honda at the end of the 2023 season after both sides agreed to terminate their four-year contract a year early, the Japanese manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The separation ends an 11-year association between Marquez and Honda.

"Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets," the Honda Racing Corporation statement said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Alison Williams)

