Motorcycling-Rins to replace Morbidelli at Yamaha MotoGP team

Rins to join Yamaha in 2024 season, replacing Morbidelli

Spaniard currently recovering from surgery

Adds Rins confirmed for 2024

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spaniard Alex Rins will replace Italian rider Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha next season, the Japanese manufacturer's factory MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

Rins, a six times MotoGP race winner including in Texas this season, is currently recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June and has missed the last three grands prix.

He joins from LCR Honda as team mate to French rider and 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo.

"Alex has been away from the MotoGP paddock for a while due to the injury he sustained at Mugello, but we are confident that he should be fully recovered and up to speed for the 2024 season," said team boss Lin Jarvis.

"It's a shame that the last two years didn't play out the way we both wanted and hoped for," said Jarvis.

"We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

