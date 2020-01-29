Motorcycling-Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha MotoGP team in 2021

Valentino Rossi will decide this year whether to call time on his stellar MotoGP career after Yamaha announced on Wednesday the signing of French youngster Fabio Quartararo as the Italian great's replacement from 2021.
