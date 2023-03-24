Motorcycling-Pol Espargaro taken to hospital after big crash in Portugal

March 24, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - Spanish MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro was taken to hospital on Friday after a big crash in practice for the season-opening race in Portugal.

His KTM-backed GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 team said Espargaro was conscious but had suffered back and chest trauma and been transferred to hospital in Faro for further examination.

The 31-year-old was thrown off his bike, bouncing over the gravel into the barrier in the second session at the Portimao circuit in southern Portugal.

The session was stopped and the rider received medical attention.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
