Motorcycling-Nakagami to miss last three MotoGP races, staying at LCR Honda

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami will miss the last three races of the MotoGP season after shoulder surgery, but his contract with the LCR Honda team has been extended to the end of 2020.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami will miss the last three races of the MotoGP season after shoulder surgery, but his contract with the LCR Honda team has been extended to the end of 2020.

Honda said the 27-year-old would have surgery after his home race at Motegi this weekend.

"The nature of the operation warrants an extensive recovery period, forcing the Japanese rider to end his 2019 season early," it added.

"By performing the operation now, Nakagami is aiming to be fully fit for the first test of the 2020 season in Sepang on Feb. 7."

Nakagami, a team mate to Britain's Cal Crutchlow, has a season's best result of fifth at the Italian Grand Prix and is 12th in the championship. The remaining races after Japan are Australia, Malaysia and Valencia.

French rider Johann Zarco, who recently left the KTM team, has been linked to the seat for the remaining races.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: alan.baldwin.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More