News & Insights

Motorcycling-Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season

August 02, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian rider Franco Morbidelli will leave Yamaha at the end of the season, the Japanese manufacturer's factory MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The announcement officially opens a vacancy alongside French rider Fabio Quartararo, with LCR Honda's Spaniard Alex Rins a strong contender according to media reports.

Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then. He starts this weekend's British Grand Prix 11th in the standings, two places behind Quartararo.

Yamaha said the Italian was moving on to "new racing challenges".

"It's a shame that the last two years didn't play out the way we both wanted and hoped for," said Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis.

"We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.