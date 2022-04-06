World Markets

Motorcycling-Marquez to return at Austin MotoGP after recovering from double vision

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to action at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas following his recovery from double vision suffered after a crash in Indonesia, Honda said on Wednesday.

April 6 (Reuters) - Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to action at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas following his recovery from double vision suffered after a crash in Indonesia, Honda said on Wednesday.

Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix, the second round of the season, after a crash in the warm-up session and also sat out the Argentine Grand Prix a week ago.

The 29-year-old suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a concussion sustained in a training crash.

Honda said in a statement Marquez was returning after consultation and clearance from his medical team.

"Of course I am very happy to be back, it's a great feeling to return and especially to do it at one of my favourite tracks," Marquez said.

"We have some work to do after missing two races and the whole Argentina weekend so I am not here to set one target at the moment. There's many things to do and consider, but the important thing is that we are back on the bike this weekend."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular