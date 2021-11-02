Motorcycling-Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix after training crash

Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race at the Algarve Grand Prix this weekend after suffering a concussion in a training crash, his team said on Tuesday.

Marquez, who won the last two races in Austin and Misano, was preparing for the penultimate round in Portimao with an off-road training session on Saturday when he suffered a fall that caused a slight concussion.

Yamaha's Frenchman Fabio Quartararo sealed the world championship at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month. Marquez is currently sixth in the standings.

"After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status," Honda said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix."

After Portimao, the 2021 season concludes in Valencia the following week.

