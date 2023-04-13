US Markets

Motorcycling-Marquez given stay of execution on MotoGP penalty

April 13 (Reuters) - Honda's Marc Marquez has been granted a stay of execution on a penalty imposed for his crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese season-opener, MotoGP said on Thursday.

Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages when six-times premier class champion Marquez locked up and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider, with both crashing out.

The Spaniard apologised for his mistake and accepted a double long lap penalty for the second round in Argentina, but was then ruled out of the race due to a hand fracture.

MotoGP then said it would carry forward his penalty to the next race he enters, a decision appealed by Honda.

Marquez is in Texas this weekend as he recovers from a hand injury.

Oliveira, who also missed the race in Argentina due to a tendon injury to his right leg, was passed fit on Thursday to compete in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.

