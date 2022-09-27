Motorcycling-Kazakhstan to feature on MotoGP calendar from 2023

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Kazakhstan has agreed a five-year deal to stage MotoGP races at the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty from 2023, becoming the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix, organisers said on Tuesday.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has agreed a five-year deal to stage MotoGP races at the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty from 2023, becoming the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix, organisers said on Tuesday.

"... Sokol is a brand-new motorsport complex constructed in the heart of Central Asia," MotoGP said in a statement.

"The region will be a new pitstop for MotoGP as the sport continues to expand around the world, engaging with new markets and fanbases.

"Kazakhstan will also become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949 ..."

Earlier this month, commercial rights holders Dorna Sports announced that they had begun work on bringing the world championship to India, while MotoGP also signed a memorandum of understanding to race in Saudi Arabia.

MotoGP has been keen to expand its presence in Asia, with Japan, Thailand, Qatar, Indonesia and Malaysia already on the calendar this season.

MotoGP's 2023 season will begin with a race at Portugal's Algarve International Circuit in Portimao from March 24-26.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More