News & Insights

Motorcycling-Japanese rider Takahashi to replace Rins at San Marino Grand Prix

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

September 06, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Takumi Takahashi will replace LCR Honda rider Alex Rins at the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from an injury, the MotoGP team said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner including in Texas this season, is currently recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June. Rins, 27, is set to replace Italian rider Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha next season.

The 33-year-old Takahashi, a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation, previously made a wild card appearance at Motegi, Japan, in the MotoGP World Championship in 2015.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.