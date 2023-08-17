News & Insights

Motorcycling-Japanese rider Noguchi dies at 22 after Mandalika crash

August 17, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese superbike rider Haruki Noguchi has died aged 22, following critical injuries suffered in a crash last weekend during the fourth round of the Asia Road Championship in Indonesia, organisers said on Thursday.

The SDG Honda Racing rider, who finished third at the Suzuka-8 Hours this month, was treated for his injuries at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit's medical centre.

"Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Haruki sadly succumbed to his injuries on August 16," Asia Road Championship officials said in a statement, offering condolences to the rider's friends and family.

Noguchi had been in intensive treatment for three days at a hospital in Indonesia's eastern region of Nusa Tenggara.

The Asia Superbike 1000cc race was cancelled after the incident at Turn 10.

Noguchi broke into the motorcycling scene with his 2021 win in the Superstock 600 category at the All Japan Road Racing Championships.

"Haruki started riding a motorcycle at the age of five and has given us a lot of excitement and joy," his parents said in a statement expressing gratitude to all who had supported him.

